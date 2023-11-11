Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$68.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered shares of Altus Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.05.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIF

Altus Group Stock Down 21.8 %

AIF stock opened at C$38.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$61.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$205.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.0389126 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.