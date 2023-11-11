Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $9.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Altus Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Altus Power

Altus Power Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE AMPS opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $841.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,942,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,126,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Altus Power by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.