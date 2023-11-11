Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Up 128.6% in October

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alumina Stock Down 4.1 %

AWCMY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. Alumina has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

