Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Tigress Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.93.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

