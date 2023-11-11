Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Posts Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.37 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 740,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $661.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Ambac Financial Group

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

