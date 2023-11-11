Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMED. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,332.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after buying an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,559,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

