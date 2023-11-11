Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMRC. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered Ameresco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Down 1.9 %

AMRC opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,350.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $209,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,507 shares of company stock worth $665,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.