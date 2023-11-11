Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRC. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Get Ameresco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Price Performance

Ameresco stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $481,350.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,507 shares of company stock worth $665,790 in the last ninety days. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.