American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.24-5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.28. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.53-$5.73 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

AEP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. 3,479,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

