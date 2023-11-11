American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-5.34 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,061. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.37.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $68,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

