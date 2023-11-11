American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.59. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.53-$5.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.37.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,061. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

