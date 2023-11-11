American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.2 %
AMS opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.