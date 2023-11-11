American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.98.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.