Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Shares of COLD opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -62.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

