Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.14

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 288708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,778,000 after purchasing an additional 343,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,882,000 after buying an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,574,000 after acquiring an additional 106,255 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

