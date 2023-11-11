Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $336.41 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.