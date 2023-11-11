Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $267.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

