Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 720,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 114,899 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 165,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

