Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,989 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $33,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,586. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

