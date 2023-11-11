Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Amphenol worth $111,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 1.8 %

APH stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.