Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Down 1.4%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. 21 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVPS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the period.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

