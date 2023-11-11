Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 375.9% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Amsc Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS:ASCJF opened at $2.25 on Friday. Amsc Asa has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company purchases and bareboat charters out vessels to operators and end users. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers, one shuttle tanker, and one subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022.

