Analysts Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Target Price at C$78.43

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$26,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$83.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$68.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.33. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$45.95 and a 52 week high of C$84.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.9138177 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

