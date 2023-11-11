Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) PT at $17.67

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VITL. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on VITL
Insider Activity at Vital Farms
Institutional Trading of Vital Farms
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 25.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 37.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at $821,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vital Farms Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $499.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.18.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Farms
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.