Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) PT at $17.67

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VITL. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,746,777 shares in the company, valued at $88,468,193.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,746,777 shares in the company, valued at $88,468,193.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $289,378.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $861,303. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 25.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 37.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at $821,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $499.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

