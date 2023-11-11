Analyzing PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ONE Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONE Gas and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $2.58 billion 1.30 $221.74 million $4.10 14.71 PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk N/A N/A N/A $0.04 2.38

Analyst Recommendations

ONE Gas has higher revenue and earnings than PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ONE Gas and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 1 5 0 0 1.83 PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk 1 0 0 0 1.00

ONE Gas presently has a consensus target price of $71.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Given ONE Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk.

Dividends

ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. ONE Gas pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ONE Gas has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Gas and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 8.80% 8.64% 3.04% PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ONE Gas beats PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. ONE Gas, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Gas commercial and transmission, Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas, and Other operations. It is involved in the exploration, production, and trading of oil and gas; liquefied natural gas processing activity; trading of oil and gas; and exploration, exploitation, and business development in oil and gas. The company also provides fiber optic rental for network services; construction and maintenance services to the customers; management and leasing services for buildings and equipment; engineering and consultancy services; telecommunications; and electricity services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero).

