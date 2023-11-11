Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Director Peter Jelley Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total value of C$774,000.00.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$38.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$36.76 and a 1-year high of C$53.00. The company has a market cap of C$772.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

AND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.68.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

