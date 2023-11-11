Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Director Peter Jelley Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total value of C$774,000.00.
Shares of TSE AND opened at C$38.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$36.76 and a 1-year high of C$53.00. The company has a market cap of C$772.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
