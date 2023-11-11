Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 144,770 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $555,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 571,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 954,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,667,000 after buying an additional 379,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,294.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 293,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,517 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

