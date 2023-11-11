ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,242 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $360,662.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,620 shares in the company, valued at $60,242,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,976 shares of company stock valued at $22,616,796 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

