Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.53), Zacks reports.

Shares of ANVS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 118,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,048. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANVS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

