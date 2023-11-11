Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Down 13.6%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. 280,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 36,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.