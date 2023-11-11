Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of AON worth $132,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $334.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.90.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.