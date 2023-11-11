APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.29.

Get APA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Stock Up 1.5 %

APA stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.