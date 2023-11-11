Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,088 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $332,126,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $84.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

