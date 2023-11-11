Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Appian’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $1,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,998.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $1,506,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,998.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $655,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,808,078 shares of company stock valued at $109,558,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 850.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Appian by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

