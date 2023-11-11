Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.68. 6,700,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average of $137.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

