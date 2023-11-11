Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $150.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

