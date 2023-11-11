Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APYX

Apyx Medical Stock Up 6.4 %

APYX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,602,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 145,759 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 621,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,596 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 50.0% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.