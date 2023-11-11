Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arcadis Trading Up 5.9 %

Arcadis stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcadis in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Arcadis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.