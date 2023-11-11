Archer Investment Corp Buys 141 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

