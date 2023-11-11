Archer Investment Corp Has $293,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 219.5% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 228,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

