Archer Investment Corp Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ED opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

