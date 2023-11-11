Archer Investment Corp Lowers Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

