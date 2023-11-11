Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,450 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after buying an additional 349,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Southern by 34.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,555 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

