Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
