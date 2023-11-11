Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Arkema Stock Performance

Arkema Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87. Arkema has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

