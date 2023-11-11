ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARM. Barclays assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 61.71.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at 52.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 52.88. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 69.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 739.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARM will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.