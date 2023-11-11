Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.67.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ARW stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average is $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.