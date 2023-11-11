Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Ascendant Resources has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ascendant Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

