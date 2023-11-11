Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ashland Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.45. 726,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.97. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

