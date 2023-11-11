ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in October

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the October 15th total of 770,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 374.5 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Get ASMPT alerts:

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.