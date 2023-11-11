ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in October

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the October 15th total of 770,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 374.5 days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.22.
About ASMPT
