ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 445 ($5.49) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 500 ($6.17) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.71.

ASOS stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. ASOS has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

